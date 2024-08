Delhi police arrest 25-year-old man for opening fire at sweets shop

The police nabbed accused Vishu alias Kranti (25) after a brief exchange of fire, they said, adding he is believed to be a shooter of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.





On Friday, two assailants opened fire at a sweets shop in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area at around 11.15 pm, according to officials.





The police said that bullets hit the front glass of the shop and no person was injured.





"An information was received that the accused in the sweets shop firing will come to Dwarka. A team was formed to arrest the accused. A trap was laid and the accused, when surrounded by police, started firing on the police party. He was overpowered," a senior police officer said.





The police said they recovered an automatic pistol and four empty cartridges from Kranti.





"Kranti, is a resident of the Kakrola village and is an active member of the Nandu gang," said the officer, adding that the accused is a history-sheeter. -- PTI

The Delhi police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at a sweets shop in New Delhi, officials said on Sunday.