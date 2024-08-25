RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Coaches of Dhanbad-bound train uncouple in UP
August 25, 2024  10:58
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
At least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near Chakraj Mal area in Bijnor early on Sunday, officials said. 

No passenger was hurt in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal told reporters that 'some bogies of a train headed to Dhanbad separated after decoupling from the engine and other bogies due to some technical problem at around 4 am'.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred when the coupling between two sleeper coaches separated.

The coupling of the Ferozepur-Dhanbad train was fixed and the train left for its destination, they said.

Over 200 candidates on way to give the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam were travelling in the train and the local police and railway administration made arrangements to send them to exam centres through three buses.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Actor Siddique quits AMMA over sexual assault allegation
Actor Siddique quits AMMA over sexual assault allegation

Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24.

Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare

Carlos Alcaraz said he will be "at 100%" for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.

'People ask me what else is there to win?': Novak Djokovic
'People ask me what else is there to win?': Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic aims to win a record 25th Grand Slam and become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008.

No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list: Rahul Gandhi
No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA
Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said it's 'too risky' to bring the two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, back to earth currently, because of which Boeing's Starliner capsule will return without the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances