CBI searches premises of former RG Kar principal
August 25, 2024  09:10
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said.

The central probe agency is also searching 14 other locations in Kolkata, including that of the accused and their associates, they said.

The medical college came into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9 in which a traffic police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.  - -PTI
