Boiler blast in Maha steel factory: One of 22 injured workers dies in hospital





The blast took place in Gaj Kesari Steel Factory in Jalna's MIDC area on Saturday afternoon, leaving 22 workers injured, including seven critically, after molten iron fell on them.





They were rushed to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where Ramesh Bhaturam, who suffered 98 percent burns, died this morning, the official said.





After visiting the site on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said strict action must be taken against the factory management.





"I visited the factory and found that safety aspects were missing. I have also heard such mishaps take place frequently. The administration must look into this seriously," said Danve, who was accompanied by the company's director Ram Agarwal, Jalna Steel Association president Ghanshyam Goyal as well as his Shiv Sena-UBT colleagues Bhaskar Ambekar and Anirudh Khotkar. -- PTI

