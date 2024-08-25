Bangladesh's former textile and jute minister arrested in Dhaka





The 76-year-old leader was detained late Saturday night from a house in the Piergoli area of the capital Dhaka around 3 am, The Daily Star newspaper quoted Paltan police station officer-in-charge Mollah Mohammad Khalid Hussain as saying.





The Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained him and brought him to the Detective Branch office, according to The Dhaka Tribune.





Gazi was kept at the DB office as the police station is badly damaged following recent violence, Hussain said, adding that a group of people besieged the house after knowing his location there.





However, the police officer did not provide any details regarding the case for which he was arrested. -- PTI

Bangladesh's former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi has been arrested in Dhaka as the police take stern measures against officials and ministers of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, according to media reports on Sunday.