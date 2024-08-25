RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Badlapur abuse: Maha council LoP held for protest
August 25, 2024  12:47
Maharashtra Legislative Council LoP Ambadas Danve (right)/File image
Maharashtra Legislative Council LoP Ambadas Danve (right)/File image
Maharashtra Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve was detained on Sunday after he protested outside the airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the Badlapur incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a programme in neighbouring Jalgaon on Sunday. 

PM Modi was supposed to reach the airport and move further to Jalgaon.

Speaking to media outside the Chikalthana Airport, Danve said, "The police are using force here. Are we terrorists that force is being used against us?"

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader asked why the police did not use their authority in the Badlapur incident and took swift action.

Nobody does anything when the offence is not registered in Badlapur for 12 hours, he said.

When asked why he and his supporters were protesting amid an elaborate security arrangement at the airport ahead of PM's Jalgaon visit, Danve said, 

"We also care for his security. We respect him as he is the head of our nation. Let the police do their work, we will do ours."                  

The police then detained Danve and other agitators and took them to the MIDC Cidco police station.                 

The Opposition has been targeting the government after a male attendant allegedly sexually assaulted two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit over sexual abuse charges
Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit over sexual abuse charges

Even as political pressure was building against Ranjith, actor Siddique quit as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.

Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title
Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title

Tanvi Patri didn't drop a single game across the five matches enroute to winning the title.

Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan
Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan

'Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed.'

Israel declares 48-hour emergency amid tension with Lebanon
Israel declares 48-hour emergency amid tension with Lebanon

As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents.

Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare

Carlos Alcaraz said he will be "at 100%" for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances