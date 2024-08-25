RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Azad's DPAP releases 1st list of 13 candidates for J-K polls
August 25, 2024  18:52
image
The Democratic Progressive Azad Party Sunday released its first list of 13 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 

This will be the maiden assembly elections for the party floated by the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

The party's general secretary (organisation) RS Chib released the list. 

The party has decided to field former J&K minister Abdul Majeed Wani from the Doda East assembly constituency, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, former J&K advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah, DDC member Saleem Parray from Dooru and Muneer Ahmed Mir from Lolab. 

The DPAP said DDC member Bilal Ahmed Deva will be its candidate from Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) from Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain from Anantnag and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) from Ganderbal. 

Further, it said Ghulam Nabi Bhat would contest from Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat from Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone from Gurez and Peer Bilal Ahmed from Hazratbal. Amir Ahmed Bhat had recently contested the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar but was unsuccessful. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Masood defends Pak's decisions despite historic loss
Masood defends Pak's decisions despite historic loss

Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Sunday defended the decision to select four pace bowlers and no specialist spinner for the first Test, which the hosts lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

Why did India plan to pick cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan?
Why did India plan to pick cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan?

Due to the differences in circadian rhythms between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, some cheetahs developed thick winter coats during the Indian summer and monsoon last year, anticipating the African winter (June to September).

Denied visa, Pakistan's sports body lodges complaint
Denied visa, Pakistan's sports body lodges complaint

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association has lodged a formal complaint with the sport's world governing body and the organisers after their squad was denied visas by the Indian High Commission for the IBSF U-18 and U-21 World...

Doc's murder: Polygraph test of main accused underway in jail
Doc's murder: Polygraph test of main accused underway in jail

A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said.

Lakshya heads to Austria for pre-season testing
Lakshya heads to Austria for pre-season testing

The 22-year-old from Almora, who had come close to winning an Olympic medal in Paris before finishing fourth, will undergo a series of tests at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Salzburg to get a detailed evaluation to rev up...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances