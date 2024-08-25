RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Actor Siddique quits AMMA after rape accusation
August 25, 2024  10:11
Photo: Courtesy @Sidhique/Instagram
Photo: Courtesy @Sidhique/Instagram
Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24. 

Talking to a television channel, the senior actor said he had sent his resignation letter to the President of the organisation, Mohanlal.

"Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

The allegations came in the wake of the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse in the field.

The report had revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Actor Siddique quits AMMA over sexual assault allegation
Actor Siddique quits AMMA over sexual assault allegation

Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24.

Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare

Carlos Alcaraz said he will be "at 100%" for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.

'People ask me what else is there to win?': Novak Djokovic
'People ask me what else is there to win?': Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic aims to win a record 25th Grand Slam and become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008.

No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list: Rahul Gandhi
No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA
Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said it's 'too risky' to bring the two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, back to earth currently, because of which Boeing's Starliner capsule will return without the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances