4 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum during anti-Maoist operations
August 25, 2024  20:44
File image
Four powerful IEDs were found on Sunday during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, the police said.

The seizure was made during a combing operation launched jointly by Central Reserve Police Force, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police in Maoist-affected forest areas near villages such as Jimki Ekir, Murumbura and Hussipi bordering the Tonto and Goilkera police stations areas, superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs weighing 5 kg each were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

Combing operations were underway till late in the evening, he added.

The IEDs were planted by Maoists to target security forces, the SP said. -- PTI
