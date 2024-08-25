RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 held over gang rape of 15-year-old girl in Maha; prime accused on the run
August 25, 2024  14:41
Four people were arrested on Sunday over the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv. 

The main accused in the case is still at large, an official said.

According to the official, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the teenager was going to a grocery shop. 

Prime accused Vijay Ghadge (25), who knows the girl, invited her to his house.

Four other men were present at Ghadge's house. Citing the FIR, the official said Ghadge first raped the teenager following which two others sexually assaulted her.

The teen informed her family members about the gang rape after reaching home. They then filed a police complaint.

The police have arrested four persons, all farmers from the same locality, while Ghadge is on the run. 

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official added. -- PTI
