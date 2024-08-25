RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


37 people killed in two bus accidents in Pakistan
August 25, 2024  14:26
At least 37 people, including 11 pilgrims, were killed and several others injured in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan on Sunday.

The first accident occurred when a bus carrying 70 people, bringing Shia pilgrims back from Iran to Punjab province, veered off the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan province.

The Makran Coastal Highway is a 653 km national highway that extends along Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast from Karachi in Sindh province to Gwadar in Balochistan province.

Most of the passengers were from Lahore or Gujranwala, according to police sources. About 35 people were injured in the accident.

According to district commissioner Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted.

In the second accident, 26 people were killed when a bus carrying 35 people fell into a ditch in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Qamar Nadeem of Edhi Foundation, which runs the largest private ambulance service, said.

So far, 26 people have been confirmed dead and three injured, he said. -- PTI
Centre may deploy additional BSF troops to check drone threat along IB
The request is under "active consideration" of the Union home ministry, he said.

Bangladesh on course for historic Test win vs Pakistan
Bangladesh are on course for a historic victory after their bowlers left Pakistan struggling on 108/6 at lunch on Day 5 of the first Test.

Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?
Tanvi Patri, 13, won the Under-15 girls' singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships.

Financial irregularities: CBI searches RG Kar ex-principal's premises
The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty
This was Joe Root's 64th half-century in Test cricket, making him the England batter with the most fifties.

