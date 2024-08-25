RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
300 booked for raising slogans during Pune protest
August 25, 2024  13:54
File image
File image
The police have registered a case against nearly 300 people after alleged objectionable slogans were raised during a protest outside the Pune district collectorate, an official said on Sunday.

A Sarvdharm Sambhav Mahamorcha' was organised on Friday to protest against the recent purported remarks by religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj against Islam. 

During the protest, the alleged slogans were raised, the official said.

According to the police, the morcha was organised without permission and the slogans created communal tension and enmity between communities. 

An offence has been registered at the Bundgarden police station against 200-300 people who had participated in the morcha, said a senior police official.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and language and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some days ago. 

Multiple cases have been registered against him over the remarks. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh on course for historic Test win vs Pakistan
Bangladesh on course for historic Test win vs Pakistan

Bangladesh are on course for a historic victory after their bowlers left Pakistan struggling on 108/6 at lunch on Day 5 of the first Test.

Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?
Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?

Tanvi Patri, 13, won the Under-15 girls' singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships.

Financial irregularities: CBI searches RG Kar ex-principal's premises
Financial irregularities: CBI searches RG Kar ex-principal's premises

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty
Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty

This was Joe Root's 64th half-century in Test cricket, making him the England batter with the most fifties.

Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit over sexual abuse charges
Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit over sexual abuse charges

Even as political pressure was building against Ranjith, actor Siddique quit as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances