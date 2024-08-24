RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman raped after being drugged in Karnataka, 2 arrested
August 24, 2024  13:31
image
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped after being taken to a secluded place in Karkala in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Karkala town police station limit on the night of August 23, they said.

The victim, hailing from Karkala town, was allegedly kidnapped by one Althaf and taken to a secluded place in a car, and he raped her, police said.

According to the Udupi Superintendent of Police, Arun K, the woman and Althaf had been friends on Instagram for the last three months and both belonged to the same town (Karkala). 

On Friday, Althaf had come to the workplace of the woman, and he allegedly kidnapped her in a car.

After some time, another accomplice of Althaf, identified as Richard Cardoza, joined them. Althaf was having some liquor bottles and forced the woman to drink. According to a complaint lodged by the woman and her family, Althaf had laced the drink and forced her to drink it. He later allegedly raped her and dropped her back at her house.

"We have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza and seized the vehicles used by them. Further procedures are being taken up. The victim has recorded her statement which will be submitted to the magistrate. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Golden Slam in the bag, Djokovic eyes record 25th Major at US Open
Golden Slam in the bag, Djokovic eyes record 25th Major at US Open

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion, will need to shake off a run of poor form if he is to mount a challenge.

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies allegations
Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies allegations

IT major Cognizant's subsidiary TriZetto has slapped a lawsuit on Infosys in a US federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software. Infosys,...

Emraan's Travel Diaries
Emraan's Travel Diaries

After wrapping up his film G2, Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi takes off on a holiday with wife Parveen Shahani and son Ayaan.

Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan

In a career that spanned over 14 years, the calmness that Dhawan exuded on and off the field was one characteristic that set him apart from the other stalwarts of Indian cricket.

Aamir, SRK's Last Salute To Mr Bandekar
Aamir, SRK's Last Salute To Mr Bandekar

Quite a few film folk attended the prayer service of veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, who passed into the ages on August 11.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances