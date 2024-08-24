RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will back Congress-NC alliance if...: Mehbooba
August 24, 2024  18:34
Photograph: Umar Ganie
The People's Democratic Party will extend complete support to the Congress-NC alliance and leave all seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections to the coalition if it is ready to accept the party's agenda, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Mehbooba also ruled out an alliance with the BJP, with which the PDP had earlier run a coalition government.

"Forget about alliance and seat-sharing, if the Congress and the National Conference (NC) are ready to accept our agenda -- that resolution of the Kashmir issue is necessary and on opening of routes -- we will tell them to contest on all the seats and we will follow you," she said.

"Because, for me, the resolution of the Kashmir problem is much more important than anything else," she added when asked if the Congress had approached the PDP for an alliance.

Mehbooba was talking to reporters following the release of the PDP's manifesto for the assembly elections.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah has announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to the polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Polls to the 90-member assembly will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

Mehbooba, the PDP president, said the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which "was being trampled on", was important for her party.

"Whether you give me three or four seats, it does not mean anything to me. When we entered into an alliance with either the Congress or the BJP, it was on our agenda. The NC and the Congress have not entered into an alliance on any agenda but for seat-sharing and we will not talk of such an alliance, which only talks about seat-sharing," she said.

"Our alliance should be based on an agenda and our agenda is to find the resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue. No doubt within the Constitution of this country but a resolution," she added.

Asked if there could be a post-poll alliance between the PDP and the BJP, Mehbooba said, "There is nothing like that. We had joined hands with the BJP government and not the party and we had put a condition that they would not touch Article 370." -- PTI
