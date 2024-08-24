RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Top 10 BSE firms according to market cap
August 24, 2024  18:51
image
The market capitalisation of the top 10 BSE-listed firms as on August 23, 2024. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mushfiqur leads B'desh to massive total vs Pakistan
Mushfiqur leads B'desh to massive total vs Pakistan

Mushfiqur made 191 and forged a 196-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) for the seventh wicket as Bangladesh posted their highest total against Pakistan

Bulldozer action on actor Nagarjuna's convention centre
Bulldozer action on actor Nagarjuna's convention centre

Nagarjuna in a post on 'X' said they had "not done any actions in violation of law" and the demolition was clearly carried out "wrongfully based on misinformation".

Helicopter with 4 onboard crashes in Pune
Helicopter with 4 onboard crashes in Pune

All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.

1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery
1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery

Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal forged a 101-run partnership for an unbroken seventh wicket to steer Sri Lanka to 291 for six at lunch

BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date
BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date

The BJP cited holidays before and after the election date that could lead to lower voter turnout.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances