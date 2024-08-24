RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajnath meets Defence Secy Lloyd Austin in US
August 24, 2024  00:12
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to review and further deepen the existing defence cooperation activities between the two countries.

'Excellent meeting with my dear friend @SecDef Lloyd Austin. We reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen it further. The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands are pathbreaking developments,' Singh said in a post on X.

Singh arrived in Washington, DC on Thursday on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

Singh also interacted with the Indian community during the visit.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exchanges greetings with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin during a meeting, in Washington, DC on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo
