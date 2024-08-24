India to be free of Naxal menace by 2026: Shah

India will be free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026 and a strong and ruthless strategy is required for the final assault against the menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday.

The minister stated this during a press conference in Raipur after he along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior central and police officers reviewed the Maoist issue in the state and adjoining areas.

Urging Naxals to shun violence, Shah announced that the Chhattisgarh government would announce a "new look" surrender policy in 1-2 months.

"A strong and ruthless strategy is required for launching the last assault against Naxals," he said.

The home minister said Naxal violence is a challenge to democracy and the menace has claimed about 17,000 lives in the country.

He said there was a 53 per cent drop in Naxal incidents during 2014-24 as compared to 2004-14.

It is time to deal the final blow to the problem of Left Wing Extremism with a strong strategy, Shah said. -- PTI