Helicopter with 4 onboard crashes in Pune
August 24, 2024  18:02
image
A helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Pune's Mulshi tehsil on Saturday afternoon, police said.

All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.

"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," he said. -- PTI
