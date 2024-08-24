RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets
August 24, 2024  11:56
image
IT major Cognizant's subsidiary TriZetto has slapped a lawsuit on Infosys in a US federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software.
   
Infosys, in a statement, denied all allegations. The company asserted it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend its position in the court.
 
Cognizant in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court has accused Infosys of illegally accessing data from TriZetto's software -- Facets and QNXT -- and using the same to develop and market a competing product.
 
Cognizant offerings include TriZetto's Facets and QNXT, which healthcare insurance firms use to automate tasks. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant has the bulk of its employees in India.
 
Cognizant has reportedly alleged that Infosys misused TriZetto's software to create "Test Cases for Facets," which repackaged its data into an Infosys product.
 
Further, it has reportedly alleged that Infosys created software to extract data from QNXT, that contained confidential TriZetto information.
 
It is interesting to note that just this week, Cognizant named former Infosys executive Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and India Chairman and Managing Director, following the resignation of Rajesh Nambiar, who is set to take over as Nasscom president.
 
Moreover, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S is also an Infosys veteran, whose 20-year career at the Bengaluru-based firm saw him holding various leadership roles, including as President from January 2016 through October 2022. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wah! Sobhita, Kya Grace Hain!
Wah! Sobhita, Kya Grace Hain!

Nimrat's must-read trekking pointers... Urmila's gyaan... Vikrant's looking dandy...

'For Valuations To Sustain, Corporate Earnings Need To Deliver'
'For Valuations To Sustain, Corporate Earnings Need To Deliver'

'Asset allocation should be driven much more by long-term factors rather than the market scenario at any particular point in time.'

Pooran smashes quickfire half ton to guide WI to victory over SA
Pooran smashes quickfire half ton to guide WI to victory over SA

South Africa handed a debut to fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who at the age of 18 years and 137 days is the youngest to play in a T20 International for his country.

'It's important to turn the page to move forward in life'
'It's important to turn the page to move forward in life'

The left-hander smashed 24 international hundreds and particularly excelled in multi-team tournaments such as Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the 2015 World Cup.

Sanya: This One's For You, Mumma
Sanya: This One's For You, Mumma

At the special screening of Mrs, Sanya wore a kurta designed by her mother, Renu Malhotra, and wrote an heartfelt letter to her mother.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances