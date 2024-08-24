RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
90% people sitting out of system: Rahul on caste census
August 24, 2024  18:56
image
Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step would be is necessary for them.

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" in Prayagraj, Gandhi said, "90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census." 

"For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mushfiqur leads B'desh to massive total vs Pakistan
Mushfiqur leads B'desh to massive total vs Pakistan

Mushfiqur made 191 and forged a 196-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) for the seventh wicket as Bangladesh posted their highest total against Pakistan

Bulldozer action on actor Nagarjuna's convention centre
Bulldozer action on actor Nagarjuna's convention centre

Nagarjuna in a post on 'X' said they had "not done any actions in violation of law" and the demolition was clearly carried out "wrongfully based on misinformation".

Helicopter with 4 onboard crashes in Pune
Helicopter with 4 onboard crashes in Pune

All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.

1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery
1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery

Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal forged a 101-run partnership for an unbroken seventh wicket to steer Sri Lanka to 291 for six at lunch

BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date
BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date

The BJP cited holidays before and after the election date that could lead to lower voter turnout.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances