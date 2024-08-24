RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel unit in Maha
August 24, 2024  16:46
Representative image
Representative image
As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. 

The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.

Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bengali actor accuses Malayalam director of misbehaving
Bengali actor accuses Malayalam director of misbehaving

Ranjith has reportedly rejected Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case.

Jamaican sprinter slammed for dating Lyles
Jamaican sprinter slammed for dating Lyles

Jamaican sprinter Bromfield speaks out about online abuse

Cheetahs set to roam free in Kuno after a year
Cheetahs set to roam free in Kuno after a year

Currently, only one cheetah, named Pavan, is roaming free, with officials noting that he is difficult to spot and capture.

'A team man through and through': Plaudits pour in for Dhawan
'A team man through and through': Plaudits pour in for Dhawan

Tributes also poured in from across the border with former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar hailing Dhawan's hard work and other qualities.

Indian surfers secure first-ever quota in Asian Games
Indian surfers secure first-ever quota in Asian Games

Kishore finished third in Heat 2 of the semi-final with a score of 8.26, behind China's Chengzheng Wang, who scored 10.00 to take the second place, while Taro Takai of Japan claimed the first sport with a score of 14.50.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances