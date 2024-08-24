RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


200 Delhi women to be trained to fly drone
August 24, 2024  19:25
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has rolled out a scheme under which around 200 city women will be trained to operate a drone and be given a drone pilot licence certificate, Raj Niwas said on Saturday.
   
Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, a total of Rs 25,000 will be spent on each trainee and funds will be raised through Corporate Social Responsibility.
 
The initiative is part of a national mission that aims to empower rural women across the country with drone technology.  
 
The trainees will also be given drones, which they will be allowed to use or rent out.
 
The exercise started with drone demonstration events in the city's Singhola village on Friday and Badu Sarai village on Saturday.
 
An NGO has been roped in to carry out the demonstrations, which are going to be conducted across the city's villages, officials said.
 
According to the administration, once trained, these 'Drone Didis' with pilot licence certificates will find ample opportunities to find a job or become self employed by way of conducting drone surveys, event shoots, photography, and video recordings, as well as engaging in agricultural activities like seeding and pesticide or fertiliser sprinkling, officials said. -- PTI 
