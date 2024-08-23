RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Withdraw Maha bandh, appeals Pawar after HC order
August 23, 2024  18:15
JUST IN: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar appeals for withdrawal of August 24 Maharashtra bandh call in view of high court order.

Earlier, the Bombay HC restrained any political party or person from calling for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow.

The opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, the Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP, had called for a Maharashtra bandh tomorrow to protest against the Badlapur incident.  -- PTI
