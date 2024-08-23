Which state got how much rain

Which state got how much rainAugust 23, 2024 20:53
State-wise distribution of monsoon rainfall till August 23, 2024.
'Why not': Cong's Kumari Selja says she wants to be Haryana CM
Months after winning the Lok Sabha polls from Sirsa, the former Union minister and the Congress' prominent Dalit face also indicated her desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections and said she wishes to work in the state but the...
Zelenskyy explains war situation, Modi says India willing to help
Ukraine and Russia need to engage with each other to find a solution to the ongoing conflict between them, India said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv under...