RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP school balcony collapses, 40 children injured
August 23, 2024  12:26
File pic
File pic
At least 40 children were injured, five of them seriously, after a portion of the first-floor balcony of their school in Barabanki collapsed on Friday, police said. The children are being treated at the district hospital. 

The condition of five students is stated to be "critical", Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said. Singh said the incident took place at the Awadh Academy School, a private institution, when a large number of children gathered on the first-floor balcony while going down to attend the morning assembly. 

 The 40 injured children were rushed to the Jahangirabad Primary Health Centre, around 300 metres from the school, and after they were given first aid, they were referred to the district hospital, police said. Many of the students were pulled out from under the debris of the collapsed balcony, they said. At the hospital, the children are being treated for injuries to their face, neck, hands and legs. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!
Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!

Sister Maya, husband Doug Emhoff, step children Emma and Cole and great nieces Amara and Leela were among the thousands who cheered Kamala Harris as she accepted the Democratic party nomination for the November 5, 2024 presidential...

Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT
Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT

Angry young men (and old) dominate the OTT this week. Take your pick.

Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos
Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos

These creamy laddoos melt in your mouth.

'Male Bestie Wants Casual Relationship'
'Male Bestie Wants Casual Relationship'

Decide on the pros and cons of what you want from this relationship. If you do go for something casual, detach your emotions, advises rediffGURU Shalini Singh.

Modi arrives in Kyiv, 1st Indian PM to visit Ukraine
Modi arrives in Kyiv, 1st Indian PM to visit Ukraine

Modi's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow during which he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin largely with a focus on ending the conflict.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances