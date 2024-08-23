Talking about ME? Trump dissects Kamala's speech





The former president posted in rapid succession, criticizing Harris' speech, saying, "A lot of talk about childhood,' and "Too many 'Thank yous,' too rapidly said."





Trump repeatedly questioned why Harris hadn't already accomplished the policy proposals she's put forward as part of her reelection campaign while serving as vice president.





"She said, 'Chart a new way forward,' but she's had three and a half years, and has done nothing but HARM!' Trump wrote. He also pushed back on Harris' characterization of Project 2025, which he has repeatedly tried to distance himself from. "LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025, WHICH SHE KNOWS, AND SO DO ALL DEMOCRATS, THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!" Trump posted.

-- CNN.com

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Thursday at the Democratic National Convention in real-time on Truth Social. "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?' Trump posted.