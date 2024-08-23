Sebi bans Anil Ambani from securities mkt, fines him

Sebi bans Anil Ambani from securities mkt, fines himAugust 23, 2024 11:51
SEBI bans Industrialist Anil Ambani, 24 other entities, including former officials of Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for 5 years for diversion of funds, imposes fine of Rs 25 cr on Anil Ambani. Details awaited.
