Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD issues 'yellow' alert for day
August 23, 2024  13:56
An overcast sky blanketed the national capital as rain lashed several parts of the city during the early afternoon on Friday, with the weather department predicting more showers during the day.
 
The city has been placed under a 'yellow' alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD uses colour codes in weather warnings "for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected". The key idea is to forewarn relevant officials and the disaster management authority "about the impact of the weather expected so as to keep them ready for necessary action related to disaster risk reduction".

'Green' alert means no advisory is required, 'yellow' indicates be aware as the conditions will worsen, causing disruptions to daily life.

'Orange' denotes prepare for likely power outages and potential disruptions to transport, rail, road, and air, and 'red' means take action as an extremely bad weather condition is expected to disrupt transportation and power supply and could pose a risk to life.  

Delhi has recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent, with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 35 degrees Celsius. -- PTI
'You show them who you are': Kamala invokes mother as she accepts presidential nomination
Describing her Republican rival Donald Trump as an unserious man, Kamala Harris warned Americans of the consequences of re-electing him for the second term.

Withdraw cases against Badlapur protesters or...: Uddhav
Thackeray said the bandh should be "strictly" followed till 2 pm, ensuring that emergency services remain operational.

Warne's death felt personal for Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep, who has had an excellent couple of years since making his comeback from the knee injury, also visited the Cricket Australia (CA) headquarters and had an online interaction CEO Nick Hockley.

'I Am Getting 1,000 Calls Every Day'
'I am 7 feet and 7 inches tall.'

Minor gangraped while returning from tuition in Assam
Meanwhile, people from all sections of the society hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.

