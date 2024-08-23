PM Modi arrives in Ukraine from Poland





The prime minister's visit to Kyiv comes amid Ukraine's fresh military offensive into Russian territory.





Modi is arriving in Kyiv from Poland onboard a 'Rail Force One' under tight security, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip, and comes nearly six weeks after his trip to Moscow. The schedule of the prime minister in the Ukrainian capital is being kept under wraps considering security protocols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kyiv from Poland to begin his one-day visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit that is focused on exploring ways to find a negotiated settlement to the ongoing conflict in the country.