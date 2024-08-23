Opposition calls off Maha bandh after HC order, but...August 23, 2024 20:22
Opposition leaders and workers will hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth on Saturday as a mark of protest against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over a sexual abuse incident in a school, the Congress said on Friday after a Bombay high court ruling on bandh in the state.
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers will protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party government with black flags and black band tied around their mouth at different locations in the state. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
'Why not': Cong's Kumari Selja says she wants to be Haryana CM
Months after winning the Lok Sabha polls from Sirsa, the former Union minister and the Congress' prominent Dalit face also indicated her desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections and said she wishes to work in the state but the...
Zelenskyy explains war situation, Modi says India willing to help
Ukraine and Russia need to engage with each other to find a solution to the ongoing conflict between them, India said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv under...