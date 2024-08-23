Opposition calls off Maha bandh after HC order, but...

Opposition leaders and workers will hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth on Saturday as a mark of protest against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over a sexual abuse incident in a school, the Congress said on Friday after a Bombay high court ruling on bandh in the state.





Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers will protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party government with black flags and black band tied around their mouth at different locations in the state. -- PTI

