Modi's big, tight hug for Zelenskyy ahead of talks
August 23, 2024  15:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv with his trademark hug.

Both leaders honoured the Memory of Children at the Martyrologist Exposition at the Ukraine National Museum in Kyiv.

After paying floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Prime Minister Modi met with Zelenskyy ahead of their bilateral talks.

Modi's visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

The Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Memory of Children honours the children whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

Later in the day at the Mariinskyi palace venue both leaders will hold a restricted meeting to discuss key issues.

High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations.
