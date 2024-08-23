RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi should listen to criticism
August 23, 2024  11:58
image
The prime minister and his Cabinet will be compelled to do what governments in other democracies must: Listen to criticism from citizens and tolerate it and even learn from it. In doing so, perhaps they can also get a laugh out of the material, as many of us so often do, notes Aakar Patel.
Read the column here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

To get 'authentic info': Sharad Pawar on Z+ security
To get 'authentic info': Sharad Pawar on Z+ security

The Centre on Wednesday accorded Z plus -- the highest category of armed VIP security cover -- to Pawar, official sources had said.

Large deals power paradigm shift in India's venture capital terrain
Large deals power paradigm shift in India's venture capital terrain

India's venture capital (VC) landscape saw a strategic shift during the first half (H1) of the calendar year (CY) 2024, with a notable increase in larger-sized investments. This was evident from a 45.3 per cent rise in disclosed funding...

Make Tax Officials Accountable!
Make Tax Officials Accountable!

'Tax officials view most taxpayers as evaders.' 'The I-T department has a perverse incentive to raise unreasonable demands since the one-fifth tax collected counts towards officials' collection targets,' observes Harsh Roongta.

'Protest will continue till...': Healthcare services crippled in Bengal
'Protest will continue till...': Healthcare services crippled in Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the doctors protesting over the rape and killing of the medic to resume work and directed that no coercive action would be taken against them.

Fit-again Umran eyes strong comeback in Duleep Trophy
Fit-again Umran eyes strong comeback in Duleep Trophy

Umran Malik has fully recovered from dengue and is fully focused on delivering his best performance at the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances