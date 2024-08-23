Modi should listen to criticism

Modi should listen to criticismAugust 23, 2024 11:58
The prime minister and his Cabinet will be compelled to do what governments in other democracies must: Listen to criticism from citizens and tolerate it and even learn from it. In doing so, perhaps they can also get a laugh out of the material, as many of us so often do, notes Aakar Patel.
