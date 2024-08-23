RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi leaves Ukraine after 7-hr whirlwind visit
August 23, 2024  23:18
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed after a whirlwind visit to the Ukrainian capital in Kyiv as he held 'productive talks' with President Volodymr Zelenskyy with an assurance of contributing personally to ending its raging war with Russia.

'My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President @ZelenskyyUa. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the Government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality,' Modi posted on X after a busy day full of meetings and other events.

Modi's maiden trip to Kyiv amid Ukraine's fresh military offensive into Russian territory was the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine became independent in 1991.

During his bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi told President Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to find ways to end the ongoing war and that India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict.

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv that took place under the shadow of the raging war, Modi said India is ever ready to play an 'active role' in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict.

During separate events, Modi presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to the Ukrainian government; visited the multimedia Martyrologist Exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine here to pay his respects, and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the 'Oasis of Peace' park.

Modi also interacted with Ukrainian students who are learning the Hindi language at the School of Oriental Studies in Kyiv.

He appreciated the scholarship of the students and their contribution to promoting mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

Modi also commended their efforts to bring Indian culture and history closer to the Ukrainian people.

Earlier, when Modi arrived here from Poland onboard a 'Rail Force One' under tight security, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip, the Indian community in Ukraine accorded him a warm welcome.  -- PTI
