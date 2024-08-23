RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man gives instant triple talaq to wife for lauding Modi, held
August 23, 2024  17:54
Police have booked a man and seven members of his family for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to her after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister for the development of Ayodhya.

Earlier, he had also beaten her and hurled hot 'dal' at her, Maryam alleged in her complaint to police in Bahraich where her parents live.

The family of the husband, who lives in Ayodhya, allegedly also tried to strangle her on the day the man pronounced instant triple talaq

"I am a resident of Mohalla Sarai, Thana Jarwal Road in Bahraich. On December 13, 2023, I was married to Arshad, son of Islam, a resident of Mohalla Delhi Darwaza of Kotwali Nagar, Ayodhya. My father got me married with the consent of both the parties and by spending more than his means,"  the woman is heard saying in a video clip that has surfaced online. 

"After the marriage, when I went out in the city, I liked the roads of Ayodhya Dham, the beautification, the development and the atmosphere there. On this, I praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of my husband," she said in the video.

Following this, Maryam's husband, Arshad, got angry and sent her to her maternal home in Bahraich. After some relatives intervened, she returned to Ayodhya to live with her husband, Jarwal Road Police Station Incharge Inspector (SHO) Brijraj Prasad said.

However, Arshand hurled abuses at the chief minister and the prime minister and gave her triple talaq by uttering 'talaq, talaq, talaq', SHO said. 

Maryam further alleged that her mother-in-law, younger sister-in-law and brothers-in-law tried to strangle her. Her husband also beat her on the day he pronounced triple talaq to her. 

Based on her complaint, eight people, including the woman's husband Arshad, mother-in-law Raisha, father-in-law Islam, sister-in-law Kulsum, brother-in-law Faran and Shafaq, sister-in-law Simran, were booked in the case, police said.  

A case has been registered under assault, abuse, threat and Dowry Prohibition Act and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he added.  -- PTI
