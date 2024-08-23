Kamala: US, not China will win in 21st century





Gaza-Israel: Democratic Party National Convention addressed the Israel-Hamas war and that she along with President Joe Biden was working to end the crisis in Gaza.





Stating that she will always ensure Israel has ability to defend itself, Harris said that now is the time to get a ceasefire deal done and added that the "devastating" bloodshed in Gaza is "heartbreaking."





"What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking," Harris said.





China: I will ensure America, not China, wins the competition for 21st century.

Kamala Harris on foreign policey:She has committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. She has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at least six times and announced $1.5 billion for energy assistance, humanitarian needs, and other aid for the war-torn country last month.