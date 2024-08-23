RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kamala remembers her mother as she accepts nomination
August 23, 2024  08:23
image
Kamala Harris has remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.

Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party.

"America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I'm no stranger to unlikely journeys," Harris, 59, said.

"My mother Shyamala Harris had one of her own. I miss her every day -- especially now. And I know she's looking down tonight, and smiling," she said.

Harris said her mother was 19 when she crossed the world alone, travelling from India to California with an unshakeable dream to be the scientist who would cure breast cancer.

"... It was mostly my mother who raised us. Before she could finally afford to buy a home, she rented a small apartment in the East Bay. In the Bay, you either live in the hills or the flatlands. We lived in the flats -- a beautiful working-class neighbourhood of firefighters, nurses, and construction workers, all of whom tended their lawns with pride," said Harris.

Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US at the age of 19 to pursue higher studies. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kamala remembers her mother as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination
Kamala remembers her mother as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination

Describing her Republican rival Donald Trump as an unserious man, Kamala Harris warned Americans of the consequences of re-electing him for the second term.

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra produced a season's best effort of 89.49m in his last attempt.

Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips
Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

Take a cue from these celebs on how to add a splash of fun to your Janmashtami style.

Chandrababu Meets Victims Of Explosion
Chandrababu Meets Victims Of Explosion

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 17 persons were killed and 33 hurt when a major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam.

CISF Takes Charge At R G Kar Hospital
CISF Takes Charge At R G Kar Hospital

Following the Supreme Court order, Central Industrial Security Force personnel arrived on Thursday, August 22, 2024, to take over the security at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances