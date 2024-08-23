Kamala ka hamla: Trump is a convicted felon





Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted her party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party.





The 59-year-old leader walked on stage to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience. Chants of Yes You Can! erupted before her remarks. Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination, Harris said she is no stranger to unlikely journeys.





"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination the United States," she said.





She remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.





She said the November 5 election is the most important in America's history. "Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," she said in her 40-minute speech.





Vice President Harris outlined her plans for a new way forward if she's elected to be the 47th president of the United States. She laid out the consequences of electing former President Donald Trump to a second term.





"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious," she warned. She spoke about the chaos and calamity of his years in the Oval Office and also pointed to him questioning election results in 2020 when he lost his reelection bid. Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes.





"When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol where they assaulted law enforcement officers. When politicians in his own party begged him to call off the mob and send help, he did the opposite. He fanned the flames," she said.





Harris also highlighted that Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in a hush money case and that a federal jury in his civil defamation trial found that the former president had sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll.





He was found guilty of fraud by a jury of everyday Americans, and separately found liable for committing sexual abuse, she said. She said she would ensure America strengthens and not abdicate its global leadership. She also said she would ensure "America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century". She also extended support to Ukraine and NATO allies. -- PTI

