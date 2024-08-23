RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian bus plunges into Nepal river; 11 killed
August 23, 2024  12:56
The bus was en route to Pokhara, a pretty hillstation
At least 11 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, according to a media report.
 
The accident took place at Aaina Pahara in Tanahun district, Myrepublica.com reported.

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School has already reached the accident site and is carrying out the rescue operation.

According to the preliminary reports, some 10 to 11 dead bodies have been recovered.  
