Heavy rain alert for Mumbai over next 4-5 days
August 23, 2024  22:29
Mumbai and many other parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said.

The Met office issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from August 24 onwards.

It also issued orange alert for Pune and Satara districts of western Maharashtra and Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia districts of Vidarbha for Saturday.

An orange alert warns of heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours, potentially disrupting normal life and causing flooding in low-lying areas. 

Yellow alert predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light-to-moderate rainfall with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph speed was issued for Saturday in several districts barring a few in western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The IMD has issued orange alert for some districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra on August 25 and 26 as well.

A low-pressure area over northern parts of West Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Jharkhand and another over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast will bring rain to most parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours, an IMD scientist told PTI.
