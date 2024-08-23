HC restrains parties from calling Maharashtra bandh





The opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), has called for a Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow to protest against the Badlapur incident.





Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have urged all sections of society to take part in the bandh.





Thousands of people had hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks in Badlapur on Tuesday to protest the alleged sexual assault on two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school.

The Bombay High Court restrains any political party or person from calling for Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow.