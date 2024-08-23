CBI to take over RG Kar money probe





The decision followed a petition by former deputy superintendent of the medical establishment, Akhtar Ali, who sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct during the tenure of the college's former principal, Sandip Ghosh. Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to provide a progress report on the investigation within three weeks.





The matter is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on September 17, when the court will review the report. The West Bengal government had established the SIT on August 20 to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the medical college and hospital. PTI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).