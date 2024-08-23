Called off bandh, but disagree with HC: Uddhav

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed disagreement with a Bombay high court order restraining political parties from calling a bandh, but asserted the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi has withdrawn its proposed shutdown in Maharashtra on Saturday over a sexual abuse case in a school.



Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the MVA has called off the August 24 (Saturday) bandh after the HC order, but leaders and workers from opposition parties will protest against the Mahayuti government with black bands tied around their mouth across the state.



The former CM, whose party is a constituent of the MVA, said he will also join the protest.



"We don't agree with the high court order on bandh," Thackeray maintained. -- PTI

