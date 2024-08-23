RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Called off bandh, but disagree with HC: Uddhav
August 23, 2024  20:35
image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed disagreement with a Bombay high court order restraining political parties from calling a bandh, but asserted the  opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi has withdrawn its proposed shutdown in Maharashtra on Saturday over a sexual abuse case in a school.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the MVA has called off the August 24 (Saturday) bandh after the HC order, but leaders and workers from opposition parties will protest against the Mahayuti government with black bands tied around their mouth across the state.

The former CM, whose party is a constituent of the MVA, said he will also join the protest.

"We don't agree with the high court order on bandh," Thackeray maintained.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mushfiqur, Litton stand firm against Pakistani pacers
Mushfiqur, Litton stand firm against Pakistani pacers

Opener Shadman Islam missed out on a century in his comeback test match as Bangladesh blunted pace-heavy Pakistan's attack and reached 316-5 at stumps on the third day of the first test on Friday.

'Why not': Cong's Kumari Selja says she wants to be Haryana CM
'Why not': Cong's Kumari Selja says she wants to be Haryana CM

Months after winning the Lok Sabha polls from Sirsa, the former Union minister and the Congress' prominent Dalit face also indicated her desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections and said she wishes to work in the state but the...

Zelenskyy explains war situation, Modi says India willing to help
Zelenskyy explains war situation, Modi says India willing to help

Ukraine and Russia need to engage with each other to find a solution to the ongoing conflict between them, India said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv under...

1st Test: Smith century puts England in control vs Sri Lanka
1st Test: Smith century puts England in control vs Sri Lanka

Jamie Smith's maiden Test century helped England take a 122-run lead on Day 3 in the first Test against Sri Lanka

No Maharashtra bandh, HC tells political parties; Pawar appeals for...
No Maharashtra bandh, HC tells political parties; Pawar appeals for...

The Bombay high court on Friday restrained political parties and individuals from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24 or on any future date.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances