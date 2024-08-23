RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ASI survey of Gyanvapi wazukhana 'not permissible': HC told
August 23, 2024  00:20
image
An ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque wazukhana is not permissible as there is a Supreme Court order that the area should be preserved, the mosque management committee has told the Allahabad high court.

The Anjuman Intezamia Committee Thursday filed a counter-affidavit before the Allahabad HC in the matter seeking a survey of the wazukhana (or ablution area) by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It has been stated in the counter-affidavit that the matter relating to wazukhana and 'Shiv Linga' is already pending before the Supreme Court and there is a stay order operating that the area be preserved, and the responsibility for its safety and security has been handed over to the District Magistrate, Varanasi.

'Hence, any further action is not permissible. Instead, the petitioner should approach the apex court to seek clarification of its 2022 order,' the counter-affidavit said.

'In this backdrop, the District Judge, Varanasi has rightly rejected the application of Hindu side on October 21, 2023 seeking an ASI survey of the wazukhana area except for the Shiva Linga inside the Gyanvapi mosque, as the matter is covered by the apex court's interim orders arising out of the same suit,' added the affidavit.

Taking the affidavit on record, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal granted two weeks' time to the petitioner counsel to file a rejoinder affidavit and fixed September 9 as the next date of hearing.

In the present civil revision, petitioner Rakhi Singh has challenged the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023, whereby he had refused to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the wazukhana area except for the Shiva Linga inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

Rakhi Singh is one of plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri worshipping suit pending before the Varanasi court.

In her revision, Rakhi Singh has pleaded that the survey of the Wazukhana area is necessary in the interest of justice. It shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and help the court arrive at a just decision in the suit.

Earlier, petitioner's counsel had argued that the ASI survey of the wazukhana area is necessary so that the religious character of the entire property could be determined.

It was also argued that it is possible to survey the wazukhana area (except for the 'Shiva Linga') using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.

The ASI has already conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi and submitted its report to the District Judge.

The ASI had conducted a survey in accordance with the July 21, 2023 order of the Varanasi District Judge to determine if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test: Smith, Brook steer England to 23-run lead
1st Test: Smith, Brook steer England to 23-run lead

Jamie Smith's unbeaten 72 propelled England to a 23-run lead over Sri Lanka on day two of the opening Test on Thursday

Sinner, Sabalenka get tough US Open draw
Sinner, Sabalenka get tough US Open draw

Sinner won in Cincinnati this week to claim his fifth title of a breakout season before the revelation that he avoided a ban over two positive tests

Al Qaeda terror module aspiring to declare 'khilafat' busted
Al Qaeda terror module aspiring to declare 'khilafat' busted

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an Al Qaeda terror module after arresting of 11 people and detaining three others from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

NC, Congress seal alliance pact for J-K polls
NC, Congress seal alliance pact for J-K polls

In a significant political development, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced on Thursday that an alliance with the Congress was finalised for all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going for its maiden...

Doctors end strike after SC appeal, but not in Bengal
Doctors end strike after SC appeal, but not in Bengal

The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended on Thursday as major doctors' bodies called off their 11-day strike over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata after the Supreme...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances