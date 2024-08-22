RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US Fed rate cut likely next month
August 22, 2024  10:54
image
The majority of the Fed members, in the latest monetary policy meeting, indicated a policy rate cut in the September meeting, stated the Fed minutes released on Wednesday. 

 In the latest meeting held on July 30-31, 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5 per cent. 

 "The vast majority observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting" stated the Fed minutes. The Fed members during the meeting also noted that the U.S. economy shows signs of solid growth, albeit at a slower pace compared to 2023. The committee noted that while job gains have moderated, the unemployment rate remains at 4.1 per cent, indicating a resilient labor market. 

 "In their discussions of monetary policy for this meeting, members agreed that economic activity had continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains had moderated, and the unemployment rate had moved up but remained low" said the minutes. 

 The Fed minutes also added that the financial conditions have experienced a modest easing, with long-term interest rates declining and equity prices on the rise. 

This shift in financial dynamics has prompted discussions among committee members about the potential for further easing of monetary policy in the future, contingent on economic conditions. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hard Choice Modi Must Make
Hard Choice Modi Must Make

Modi can abandon the path of Hindutva only at risk to his position within his own fraternity. But if he pursues a hard line, he faces the risk of being hauled up by his coalition-partners. For the first time in a decade, Modi is not in...

'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'

'You have to keep working hard.' 'The universe sees that in you and the higher power puts those opportunities in your way.'

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

You see the Thar is not just a Car.... It is The Thar.

Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes
Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Daniel Hughes for 2025 season

FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet
FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances