Uddhav: Badlapur sex assault protests not...

The bandh is aimed at creating the awareness that the security of women should be a priority and also awakening the government. Those who feel there is politics behind the Badlapur protest are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits, the Sena (UBT) chief said at a news conference.





A massive protest rocked Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the alleged sexual assault on two four-year-old girls by a male attendant on the premises of a local school.





At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest.





Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the protests at Badlapur were politically motivated and most of the protesters were outsiders.





The MVA has called for a Maharashtra bandh on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault on the two girls.

