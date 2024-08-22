RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Trump is me me me, Kamala is you you you: Clinton
August 22, 2024  10:32
image
Americans in 2024 have a clear choice between "for the people" versus "me, myself, and I", former president Bill Clinton has said, as he rooted for Kamala Harris in the race for the White House and said she will be the "president of joy".

 Clinton on Wednesday took the crowd at the National Democratic Convention through Harris' life story and said he believes that her candidacy represents for the country. 

"Her story is that of an America they all know is possible," he said, referring to the 59-year-old Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage. America faces a clear choice between Harris and Donald Trump in November, Clinton said. 

"In 2024, we gotta pretty clear choice, it seems to me," Clinton said. "Kamala Harris, for the people, and the other guy, who has proved even more than the first go-around that he's about me, myself and I. Kamala Harris will work to solve our problems, seize our opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure every single American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams," Clinton, 78, said. 

 Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election to former President Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee. Clinton said he wants America that more joyful, inclusive, and future-focused. 

 "Where we weather the storms and earn the benefits together. That's the America Kamala Harris will lead. She's already made her first presidential decision, picking a running mate," Clinton, who served two terms in the White House until January 2001, said. 

 Clinton riffed on the famous place called Hope line he gave at the 1992 Democratic convention to encourage Americans to vote the president of joy, Harris, into the White House. 

 Clinton, who is from Hope, Arkansas, famously said in the 1992 convention, I still believe in a place called Hope. On Wednesday, the former president said: From a man who once had the honour to be called in this Convention, a man from Hope, we need Kamala Harris - the president of joy - to lead us. Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race who has the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes, the sheer joy, to get something done. I mean, look, what does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself. So, the next time you hear him, don't count the lies, count the I's."  

Clinton went on to criticise Trump's vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies. "He is like the tenors opening up before he goes on stage, like I did, by saying, me, me, me, me, me.' When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you, you," Clinton said. 

Clinton took a jab at Trump's age. "Two days ago, I turned 78, the oldest man in my family for four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I'm still younger than Donald Trump," he said. Clinton is just a few months younger than Trump, who turned 78 in June this year. If Trump wins in November, he would be the oldest president at his swearing-in at 78 years and 219 days, surpassing President Joe Biden's previous record of 78 years and 61 days.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hard Choice Modi Must Make
Hard Choice Modi Must Make

Modi can abandon the path of Hindutva only at risk to his position within his own fraternity. But if he pursues a hard line, he faces the risk of being hauled up by his coalition-partners. For the first time in a decade, Modi is not in...

'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'

'You have to keep working hard.' 'The universe sees that in you and the higher power puts those opportunities in your way.'

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

You see the Thar is not just a Car.... It is The Thar.

Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes
Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Daniel Hughes for 2025 season

FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet
FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances