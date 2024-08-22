Throwback: When Gandhis, Abdullahs holidayed





So from left to right are Farooq Abdullah, the Gandhis: Priyanka, Rahul, Sonia, Rajiv, and the Abdullahs.





Today, an alliance between the National Conference and the Congress party was finalised on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.





The announcement came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the National Conference leadership at Abdullah's residence.





"We had a good meeting, in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is on track and, God willing, it will run smoothly. The alliance is final. It will be signed this evening and the alliance is on all 90 seats," Farooq Abdullah told reporters.





The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah's daughter Safia Abdullah Khan tweets this throwback image writing, "On a day when Rahul Gandhi is visiting Kashmir I can't help but remember a visit many moons ago."