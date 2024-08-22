RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Singaporean airline Scoot reviews new opportunities in India
August 22, 2024  14:57
Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot is reviewing new opportunities and is keen on expanding network in India, which is one of its top markets, according to a senior executive. 

 Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, currently has direct flights connecting Singapore with six Indian cities namely Amritsar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. Brian Torrey, General Manager (India & West Asia) at Scoot, on Thursday said the airline offers unique pricing of tickets for Indian travellers, including those travelling beyond Singapore. 

The airline always reviews new opportunities in India and looks for expansion, he said at a briefing in the national capital. India is among the top four markets for Scoot depending on seasonality. The airline's top two markets are Singapore and China, Torrey said.
