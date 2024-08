Sensex rises 147 pts, Nifty ends above 24,800

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 147.89 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 81,053.19, registering gains for the third day in a row.





During the day, it climbed 331.15 points to hit an intra-day high of 81,236.45. Extending gains to a sixth session in a row, the NSE Nifty went up by 41.30 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 24,811.50.





Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.63 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan, Asian Paints and Ultratech Cements.

Equity benchmark index Sensex ticked higher on Thursday to settle at 81,000 level while Nifty closed above 24,800 following buying in commodity, telecom and consumer stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.