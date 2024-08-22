RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC begins hearing WB doc rape-murder case
August 22, 2024  11:38
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

 A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter. The top court on Tuesday had constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals. 

 Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing thousands of miscreants to vandalise the state-run facility. 

 The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. 

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hard Choice Modi Must Make
Hard Choice Modi Must Make

Modi can abandon the path of Hindutva only at risk to his position within his own fraternity. But if he pursues a hard line, he faces the risk of being hauled up by his coalition-partners. For the first time in a decade, Modi is not in...

'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'

'You have to keep working hard.' 'The universe sees that in you and the higher power puts those opportunities in your way.'

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

You see the Thar is not just a Car.... It is The Thar.

Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes
Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Daniel Hughes for 2025 season

FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet
FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances